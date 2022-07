Crews battle brush fire in north Fresno

The flames are spreading in the brush near the San Joaquin River in the area of Palm and Nees.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews rushed to battle a river bottom grass fire in north Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

Several engines responded to the scene, including at least one staging in a nearby neighborhood in case the flames move toward those homes.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or how large an area it has burned.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.