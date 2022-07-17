Crews battling brush fire in north Fresno

Crews are battling a river bottom grass fire in north Fresno.

The flames are spreading in the brush near the San Joaquin River in the area of Palm and Nees.


Several engines responded to the scene, including at least one staging in a nearby neighborhood in case the flames move toward those homes.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or how large an area it has burned.


This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
