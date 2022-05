FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is safe after nearly getting swept away by the San Joaquin River.It happened just 8 am on Saturday just outside Mendota.Officials say a driver in a work pick-up truck was trying to cross the river when it became submerged in the deep water.The 29-year-old man got out of the truck and was taken downstream until he was able to grab onto some trees at the riverbank.Another employee called for help, and Fresno County firefighters arrived to rescue the man.