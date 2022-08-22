40-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 40-year-old woman died after going underwater in the San Joaquin River at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County, located just west of Highway 145 north of Shaw Avenue.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the park around 4:30 pm.

Their search and rescue team, along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter searched the river until they found the woman's body.

Officials have not yet identified the woman.