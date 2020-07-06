air quality

Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from Northern California wildfire

Some ABC30 insiders reported smelling smoke in Hanford and Lemoore on Monday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a "health caution" as smoke from a burning wildfire in Northern California has begun to loom over Central California.

The Crews Fire sparked on July 5 and is burning in Santa Clara County near Gilroy. Air district officials say the smoke is affecting areas in the central and southern areas of the Valley, including Fresno, Madera and Kings counties.

Some ABC30 insiders reported smelling smoke in Hanford and Lemoore on Monday morning.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans also reported lower visibility in areas of the South Valley.



The Valley Air District said that there are other wildfires burning around parts of Central California, which could also bring more smoke throughout the week.

RELATED: Highway 180 in Fresno Co. to reopen as crews work to contain brush fire

Officials urge people to reduce the amount of time they spend outside to avoid the poor air quality, especially those with asthma or other respiratory health issues.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countykings countymadera countyhealthair qualitywildfiresmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Officials explain how fireworks affected the Valley's air quality this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19 after 4th of July
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case appears in court
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Show More
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest
Officials explain how fireworks affected the Valley's air quality this weekend
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News