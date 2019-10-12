Brazen home burglary caught on Ring doorbell camera, homeowner believes she was targeted

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A brazen home burglary in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.
The San Jose Police Department confirmed its officers responded to a burglary call at a home along Crater Lane on Oct. 2.
SJPD said officers responded, conducted an investigation and filed a burglary report. However, no suspects have been identified or arrested.
Video shows two men running toward the front door of the home, ultimately kicking the door open. One man was wearing a mask, the other had on a hooded sweatshirt.
The scene played out in the palm of the homeowner's hand, through her Ring App.
She asked not to be identified but explained the crooks got away with her safe.
She said the safe held all her jewelry and sensitive documents belonging to her and her two kids.
"All three passports and social security numbers and everything," the homeowner told ABC7 News.
She believes her home was targeted. Her family moved in just two months prior. She said she's had few visitors since her family is still getting situated.
"The only person that would know where my safe is, is my mover," she told ABC7 News. "I didn't have a choice. He placed the safe in the place for me, like two months ago."
Fortunately, no one was home at the time.
"One thing that I was so glad about is that none of us were home. And no elders were home, like my mom or something," she said.
She recalled, on October 2nd, she received a text from her roommate. Her roommate asked if the homeowner had left the garage door and front door open.
She instructed her roommate to remain outside while she reviewed the Ring doorbell camera footage.
The footage revealed her roommate left the house before 9:30 a.m., and just three minutes later, the men showed up. The homeowner said earlier footage shows the suspect vehicle passing her home several times before it was burglarized.
The Ring doorbell camera didn't get a clear view of the crooks.
Similar crimes have neighbors across the city stepping up surveillance. The President of Safety Advocate for Empowering Residents San Jose, or SAFER San Jose, is working to outfit his neighborhood with high quality 8-megapixel cameras.
ABC7 News asked whether it's alarming to have neighbors feel the need to outfit their homes with such equipment.
"I think everything in this world's alarming," Issa Ajlouny, president of SAFER San Jose replied. "I think what we're doing here is we're protecting ourselves."
To better protect her family, the impacted homeowner put in a new door-frame and a steel door that opens outward.
"I was thinking of moving out," she told ABC7 News. "But I guess in the San Jose area, anywhere you go, it could happen."
What her Ring camera didn't catch was the men exiting through her garage.
She said a neighbor's camera caught the men opening her garage door. Someone then drove the suspect vehicle onto her driveway, they loaded the safe into the car, and drove off.
Neighbors' cameras captured a white Honda.
If you recognize the suspects or have any additional information on the case, contact the San Jose Police Department.
