San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman claims she didn't see anything but was able to comprehend that her neighbor's wife hanged herself after suffocating her two young sons.

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Wendy Vejar didn't know what to think as her frantic neighbor approached her outside of their South San Jose housing complex on Wednesday afternoon.

"He couldn't explain to me," Vejar said. "He kept saying, 'Help me. Help me. My boys are dead.'"

Vejar said she walked inside her neighbor's unit at the Dent Commons shortly before 12:30 p.m. Vejar claims she didn't see anything but was able to comprehend that her neighbor's wife hanged herself after suffocating her two young sons.

Vejar's family called police, while she called Maria Flores.

"She was hysterical, you know very emotional," Flores said.

"Telling me that our neighbor had been outside screaming hysterically, very emotional, confused that his wife and children had died. They weren't breathing."

The community is understandably devastated.



Flores said the boys were 4 and 7-years-old and went to school with her son.

"My son would always play with the little boys," Flores said. "The kids were always as happy as can be so I never saw this coming."

However, Flores believes the mother may have been battling depression.

Neighbors said the mother lost her job at a nail salon last summer and the father wasn't working.

"She was independent and was the one who brought the bread home and paid the bills," Flores said.

Police have not confirmed a motive and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant T.J. Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san josesouth san josemurderchildrensuicidechild killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with mental health issues
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
TOP STORIES
Fresno deputies searching for man wanted for shooting
Rock slide closes part of Highway 41 into Thursday
Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU files lawsuit after school removes students' senior quotes from yearbook
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
Show More
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
More TOP STORIES News