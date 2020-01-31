New evidence revealed in decades-old case of missing Cal Poly student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators revealed new evidence in the decades-old case of a missing 19-year-old Cal Poly student from Stockton.Kristin Smart disappeared almost 24 years ago. A fellow Cal Poly student, Paul Flores, was the last person known to have seen her alive.At the time, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said Flores was the only suspect, but charges were never filed against him.Sheriff's investigators announced this week they took two trucks as evidence. Both vehicles belonged to the Flores family in 1996, the year Smart disappeared.Law enforcement said 37 pieces of evidence in the case are being re-examined using DNA testing.Smart's body was never found. She was legally declared dead in 2002.