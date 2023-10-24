Garlishious Deli is getting a warm welcome in downtown Fresno.

New sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in downtown Fresno

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of Garlishious Deli on Monday.

You can find the business near Fresno and P streets.

It offers a variety of sandwiches and its signature gluten, dairy, and nut-free garlic-based spread called 'garlish.'

You can also choose from wraps, salads, and other vegan and gluten-free options.

The owners, Jessie and Carla Lugo, say most of their ingredients are local to Northern California, and they are excited to bring the shop to Fresno.

It's open from 10 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.