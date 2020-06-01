Fire destroys Sanger apartment, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are looking into what sparked an apartment fire in Sanger on Monday morning.The blaze was first reported just before 5 a.m. in the area of Cherry and O Streets.Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one apartment. Everyone inside was able to make it out safely. No one was injured.The flames destroyed the apartment. Firefighters say no neighboring apartments were damaged, but crews have not yet gone inside to assess the building due to an unstable roof.Units from neighboring cities also responded to help with the blaze as needed.