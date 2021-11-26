body found

Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say a man's body was found in Sanger Thursday morning.

Authorities say they were told about a man possibly injured in an alley near 7th street and Hawley avenue around 10 am.

When police arrived, they found the man in his 50's dead.

Police have not released the man's name or cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
