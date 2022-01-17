Community collecting new beanies for Sanger boy battling cancer

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger boy bravely battling cancer is asking for your help. The community is collecting beanies for 8-year-old Maximus Cantu.
It was December when Yolva Cantu first noticed Maximus just wasn't himself.
"I actually thought he had COVID because he had a headache," said Cantu. "The next day, he woke with a big bump and I was like, 'No, this can't be COVID.'"
She took Maximus to Valley Children's Hospital.
"By the next day, we knew it was cancer," added Cantu.
Maximus has stage 3 Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, a cancer that effects cells of the immune system, and he's already bravely undergoing chemo.
"He does really well with being under anesthesia and everything they do," added Cantu. "He's done good."
However, losing his hair was another challenge.
"When we told him what was going to happen, that his hair might fall out, he was very sad and scared," said Cantu.
Maximus' Aunt started a beanie drive, collecting hats and beanies of all kinds for little Maximus.
"When she came up with the idea, I thought it would be great because he'd have different choices of different hats and beanies for everyone to show they care," added Cantu.
The Cantus say they have a long road ahead of chemo and physical therapy, but it's one they're taking day by day.
"Right now, it's once a week," explained Cantu, "but he's having trouble with walking, so we have to do physical therapy."
The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with expenses. You can send all new beanie donations to Academy West in Sanger:
Attn: Brittany
1411 Jensen Ave.
Sanger, CA 93657
