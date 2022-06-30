Suspected DUI driver crashes car into community pool full of kids in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver in Sanger crashed her car into a community pool full of kids on Wednesday night.
Police say there were about 20-25 children inside the Sanger Aquatic Complex pool at 7th St. and Recreation Ave.
The vehicle crashed through two fences and landed in the water at about 8:40 pm.
Police say there were two women in the vehicle and the driver was suspected of DUI.
They had to be rescued by a lifeguard and a Good Samaritan, who broke the front windshield to get them out.
No one was injured.
This story is developing and will be updated.
