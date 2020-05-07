Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Sanger is getting a new state testing site for COVID-19.
It was announced on Wednesday during a briefing by officials with the Fresno County Health Department.
The state granted a site in the same model that was recently set up at Fresno City College.
The testing is free to Fresno County residents with or without symptoms.
Up to 130 people per day will be served at the new Sanger testing site.
"It will be at the Sanger Community Center. All of our parks and rec events are on hold canceled, so therein lies an empty building," said Sanger mayor Frank Gonzalez.
Tests are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or visiting here.
Please note that phone registration will only be used for people without internet access.
