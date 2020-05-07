Coronavirus

Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site

The testing is free to Fresno County residents with or without symptoms.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Sanger is getting a new state testing site for COVID-19.

It was announced on Wednesday during a briefing by officials with the Fresno County Health Department.

The state granted a site in the same model that was recently set up at Fresno City College.

The testing is free to Fresno County residents with or without symptoms.

Up to 130 people per day will be served at the new Sanger testing site.

"It will be at the Sanger Community Center. All of our parks and rec events are on hold canceled, so therein lies an empty building," said Sanger mayor Frank Gonzalez.

Tests are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or visiting here.

Please note that phone registration will only be used for people without internet access.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssangercoronavirusfresno countycoronavirus outbreaksangercoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Yosemite Unified distributes free 'smart' thermometers to families
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Show More
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
More TOP STORIES News