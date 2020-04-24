animal rescue

57 dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions at a home in Sanger on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

After receiving complaints, the city's animal control officers teamed up with the SPCA to rescue 57 dogs from the house. The officers found 37 dogs and 20 puppies.

It's not known how much treatment the dogs will need after living in poor conditions, but they are expected to be up for adoption soon.

It's unclear if any arrests were made during the animal rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssangerdogsanimal rescuesanger
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Sanctuary caring for 'Tiger King' cats worried amid pandemic
Runaway pig leads CT police on 45 minute chase
Bobby Humphreys, A Former Body Builder, Created a Sanctuary Called Big Man, Littles World For Abandoned Chihuahuas
NJ pit bull rescue gives dogs a second chance at life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Show More
Deputies bring food to farmworkers whose lunches were stolen
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Clovis teen identified as driver killed in Highway 168 crash
Governor halts student loan payments for many for 90 days
More TOP STORIES News