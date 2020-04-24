57 dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions at a home in Sanger on Thursday afternoon, officials say.After receiving complaints, the city's animal control officers teamed up with the SPCA to rescue 57 dogs from the house. The officers found 37 dogs and 20 puppies.It's not known how much treatment the dogs will need after living in poor conditions, but they are expected to be up for adoption soon.It's unclear if any arrests were made during the animal rescue.