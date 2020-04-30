Employee at Dycora Transitional Health in Sanger tests positive for COVID-19

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- People with loved ones in the Dycora Transition Health in Sanger received a voicemail alerting them to a staff member's positive COVID-19 test result."We are watching symptom management for the residents there and any other staff members who are in the center, but we do not have 100% of the residents being tested there because it's a different exposure," says VP of Operations Tara Raymond.Raymond says the Sanger case is unique as the staff member didn't come to work after showing symptoms."We have a robust screening process for our staff members and we encourage them to stay home, so we have one staff member who followed that process and stayed home," she said.That staff members test came back positive. This comes after learning of positive cases at their Manchester and Fresno facilities.Raymond says 100 percent of the residents at the Manchester location has been tested.Their Fresno location began testing Monday and Tuesday and is expecting results by Friday.As of Wednesday, Dycora is reporting positive test results for five staff and 12 in-house patients across the three facilities.They're working closely with state and public health officials.In a press conference Wednesday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced they've created a task force with six staff, a public health nurse that will work with skilled nursing facilities homeless shelters and juvenile detention facilities."We've also done a lot of testing," says David Luchini. "We're working closely with their medical director and our physicians gone out there and tested a lot of the residents in the facilities."All their facilities are limiting visitation to only end of life care.