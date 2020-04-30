Coronavirus

Employee at Dycora Transitional Health in Sanger tests positive for COVID-19

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- People with loved ones in the Dycora Transition Health in Sanger received a voicemail alerting them to a staff member's positive COVID-19 test result.

"We are watching symptom management for the residents there and any other staff members who are in the center, but we do not have 100% of the residents being tested there because it's a different exposure," says VP of Operations Tara Raymond.

Raymond says the Sanger case is unique as the staff member didn't come to work after showing symptoms.

"We have a robust screening process for our staff members and we encourage them to stay home, so we have one staff member who followed that process and stayed home," she said.

That staff members test came back positive. This comes after learning of positive cases at their Manchester and Fresno facilities.

Raymond says 100 percent of the residents at the Manchester location has been tested.

Their Fresno location began testing Monday and Tuesday and is expecting results by Friday.

As of Wednesday, Dycora is reporting positive test results for five staff and 12 in-house patients across the three facilities.

They're working closely with state and public health officials.

In a press conference Wednesday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health announced they've created a task force with six staff, a public health nurse that will work with skilled nursing facilities homeless shelters and juvenile detention facilities.

"We've also done a lot of testing," says David Luchini. "We're working closely with their medical director and our physicians gone out there and tested a lot of the residents in the facilities."

All their facilities are limiting visitation to only end of life care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssangernursing homecoronavirus californiacoronavirussangercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Central California coronavirus cases
How Clovis West students put together their yearbook amid COVID-19 closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
California SNAP recipients can now shop for groceries online
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Visalia jewelry store reopens, defying state stay at home order
Show More
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Visalia couple starts pet food pantry during pandemic
Some Fresno State students still working at farm during COVID-19 outbreak
Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer
More TOP STORIES News