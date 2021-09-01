Sports

COVID outbreak within Sanger High School varsity football forces cancellation of upcoming game

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger High School's varsity football team will be forced to sit out this week's game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Sanger Unified School District spokesperson Cary Catalano says there are currently six confirmed cases within the team. The entire varsity football team is now in quarantine as a precaution.

It is not known if Thursday's game against Clovis East will be rescheduled.

Catalano says there is no further risk or impact to any of the classrooms.

Multiple Valley high schools have already dealt with COVID-related issues early in the season, including Selma High School, Yosemite High School, Fresno High and Madera High School.

