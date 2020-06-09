Sanger High School sells face masks to raise funds for football team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After COVID-19 stopped them from holding their usual football fundraisers, one Valley high school is getting creative to raise money for their team.
Sanger High School Senior John Pena says he's looked forward to his senior football season for years.
"These guys, I've grown up with them since elementary school, and now here, our senior year, we're hoping it's still going to be something great," said Pena.
When COVID-19 forced schools to close their doors, the Sanger Football Booster Club wasn't able to hold their usual spring fundraisers.
"The first thing was, 'How are we going to pay for all this stuff?'" said Coach Jorge Pena. "Really, those fundraisers in the spring bridge the gap."
The booster events raise money for items not covered by the athletic budget, including practice gear, travel expenses and meals.
"We were a little panicked initially and then we kind of took a breath and said, 'Let's see how it goes,'" said Amanda Thomas with the Booster Club.
The booster club got busy selling masks for $10 each. Initially, they had to purchase the masks themselves, so now they're hoping the community will help, supporting players like John and giving them a great season.
"All the meals after games and all the meals on Thursday nights before games," continued Pena. "It's all bonding experience. It's all part of building a stronger team."
Ultimately, they say their biggest goal is to be out on the field this season
"We're just hoping to play," said Pena. "We realize some stuff is going to be different because of what's happened, but our ultimate goal is just to play."
If you're interested in supporting Sanger High Football and purchasing a mask, you can reach out to the booster club through their Facebook page.
