Police identify man accused of trying to lure Sanger High student into car

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police investigators on Friday released information about the suspect - 19-year-old Timothy Remillard - who they said was trying to lure a Sanger High student into his car.

Officers arrested Remillard for DUI and annoying a young girl.

Earlier this week, Sanger Unified School officials issued a warning to parents about recent abduction attempts.

That includes an instance where a female student was approached by a man - allegedly Remillard - in a green Saturn who attempted to lure her in, but she ran back to campus and found a teacher who called the police.

Just days before, two Sanger Academy students were approached by a man who asked if they wanted some candy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sanger
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News