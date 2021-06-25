50-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Sanger, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 pm near Greenwood Ave. and North Ave.
Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was going north on Greenwood when they hit Renaldo Juarez.
The pickup truck then fled the scene. Juarez later died from his injuries.
BREAKING: CHP is investigating a man hit and killed by what officers believe may have been a pick up truck near Sanger. Investigators say the driver left the area. Officers believe the victim is a man in his 50’s. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/EIOZQtpYjT— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 26, 2021
Officers added that Sanger police is also assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.