50-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Sanger, CHP says

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sanger Friday night.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 pm near Greenwood Ave. and North Ave.Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was going north on Greenwood when they hit Renaldo Juarez.The pickup truck then fled the scene. Juarez later died from his injuries.Officers added that Sanger police is also assisting with the investigation.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.