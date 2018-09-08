SAFETY

Sanger law enforcement prepare for the worst through active shooter drills

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a call no police department ever wants to get. But it's one they have to prepare for--an active shooter on a school's campus.

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a call no police department ever wants to get. But it's one they have to prepare for--an active shooter on a school's campus.

"It's our job to bring order to chaos," said Sanger Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bise.

Kids are going to be running everywhere. It's important that fire and police work together and know what we are supposed to do when we get on scene.

They made it as realistic as possible, searching for those who need help.

Training not only helps officers and firefighters but also the Sanger Unified School District know their roles and how to work effectively together, saving lives and stopping the threat.

"Never in my lifetime would I have thought in education that this would have to be a training. But again for the safety of our students is something that we are always going to put first and again participate in a training like this," said Superintendent Adela Jones.

This year the police department is focused on working closely with firefighters.

They will now go on campus with officers to help the wounded. Officials say this is a new practice across the country.

Their last active shooter training was a few years ago.

In those years there have been several shootings around the nation, which is why officers plan on training every year now.

"Unfortunately school shootings are happening more so than before and we want to be ready for it if it does come to Sanger. Hopefully, it doesn't. If it does we will be ready for it," said Sgt. Bise.

New this year the Sanger Police Department added a second school resource officer to work closely with the school the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetysangeractive shooterSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAFETY
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Kaweah Delta team helping parents install car seats
More safety
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News