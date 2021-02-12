Sanger man arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires, including at school district office and church

Authorities have arrested a man they say set fires at the Sanger Unified School District office and at Sanger Bible Church recently.The man, 29-year-old Marc Claudius Garcia, Jr, from Sanger, has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges of arson.Investigators believe he set fires at several places in the city in the last few months.The fire at the school district was on February 1 and left the building temporarily 'inaccessible'.If you have any information related to this case, please call the Sanger Fire Department at 559-875-6568 or Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.