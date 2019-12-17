Sanger man arrested for the murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party

@FresnoSheriff Detectives Arrest Sanger Man for Deadly Shooting at Fowler House Party. 20 y/o Joseph Ornelas is in the Fresno County Jail facing one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder. He is accused of killing 20 y/o Lee Major III of Fresno & injuring 2 others. pic.twitter.com/n0IWREet8P — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 17, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger man has been arrested after a 20-year-old Fresno man was gunned down at a house party in Fowler early Sunday morning.Joseph Ornelas, also 20 years old, is facing one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Ornelas was an unwanted guest at a party being thrown at the Fowler home. When he was asked to leave the party, he pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting Lee Major III and two other men.Major later died of his injuries.