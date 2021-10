SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger residents can enjoy movies in the park on Saturday nights this summer.The community can take lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to the free movie event at Veterans Park, located on Indianola and Jensen Avenues.The city is looking for sponsors to help support what has become a Sanger summer tradition.Those sponsors can help provide refreshments and other goodies.This Saturday, "Trolls World Tour" will show at the park.If you can't make it this weekend, movies run each Saturday through the end of August.