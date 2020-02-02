Sanger Police arrest man caught with stolen car that had engagement ring inside

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail after he was caught with stolen property and a stolen car.With the help of a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy, Sanger Police located Gilbert Escobar with several of the victim's stolen property on him.Once Escobar was arrested, most of the victim's other items were recovered, including an engagement ring and a personalized wallet the victim was given on Father's Day.The stolen car was located later in Sanger.The car was stolen with the items inside when the victim left it running to warm up.