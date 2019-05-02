missing woman

Sanger police need help finding missing, at-risk woman

(Sanger Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a missing, at-risk 22-year-old woman from Sanger.

According to officials, Barbara Grable was last seen Sunday, April 28 at Sanger Place at approximately 4 p.m. Those who know her say she brought extra clothes with her when she claimed to be getting a soda.

Police say she suffers from schizophrenia and is a dependent adult with the mental capacity of a 13 to 15-year-old.

Grable was last seen wearing a pink shirt with multi-colored leggings. She has blue eyes, brown hair and pierced ears.

Police believe she may be in the Fresno area. If you have any infromation on her whereabouts you're asked to contact Officer Amanda Nelson at 559-875-8521.
