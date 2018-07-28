SANGER

Sanger Police officer struck by vehicle while responding to call

Authorities say the driver and two people got out a black Nissan and left the scene. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Sanger Police officer is recovering after crashing his patrol car while responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday morning.

Police say Officer Sergio Arguello was traveling west on North Street when a black Nissan going north on academy did not stop at a red light and crashed into him.

Authorities say the driver and two people inside that car then got out and left the scene.

"Whenever one of our own officers are injured it does drive home what we do out there and how dangerous it is the fact that driving to a call and going through a green light is dangerous," said Sgt. Jason Boust.

Back in may we interviewed officer Arguello after he and another officer rescued two men out of a car that overturned in a canal.

Arguello was taken to the hospital and has a concussion.

Police later caught up with the driver and one of the passengers.

The driver was arrested for felony drunk driving, causing injury and felony hit and run.
