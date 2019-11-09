missing person

Sanger Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Authorities say Yesenia Luviano did not return home after a football game. It is unclear what area she was last seen. (Sanger Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Yesenia Luviano did not return home after a football game. It is unclear what area she was last seen. Additional information regarding her disappearance was not immediately available.

Police say Yesenia is 4'11" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerfresno countymissing girlsangermissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Missing couple found dead after car crash in remote area of Madera County
Missing Mississippi woman found after spelling out S-O-S with tree bark, rangers say
SoCal police looking for woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends in crash right outside Fresno City Hall
Police investigating five-vehicle crash in Visalia
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno
Fresno P.D. increasing patrols to crack down on DUIs
US authorities confusing legal hemp for pot amid CBD craze
Judge rejects Bullard High student's restraining order against FUSD trustee
California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education
Show More
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting nanny asks judge for new trial
Father, daughter accused in beating, kidnapping in Palmdale
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
More TOP STORIES News