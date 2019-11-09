Sanger Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.Authorities say Yesenia Luviano did not return home after a football game. It is unclear what area she was last seen. Additional information regarding her disappearance was not immediately available.Police say Yesenia is 4'11" and has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.