Sanger resident catches burglar inside home, holds him at gunpoint

A Fresno County resident held a burglary suspect at gunpoint until the police came and arrested him - for the second time in three hours.Sanger Police responded to a call at the 1500 block of Jensen Avenue at about 1:37 p.m. on Friday.The caller, a registered Concealed Carry Permit holder, said they had the suspect at gunpoint.When officers arrived at the home, they identified the suspect as Arthur Perez, who was arrested earlier in the day for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.After Perez's earlier arrest at about 11 in the morning, he was booked, cited and released - only to be caught allegedly trying to burglarize the Jensen Avenue home and ending up in jail again.Perez has now been taken into custody and booked into Fresno County Jail for parole violation. He is facing additional charges related to trespassing and burglary.