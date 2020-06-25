shooting

1 injured after shooting in Sanger, police say

Investigators found a victim who had been shot in the abdomen on the street, officials say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police are investigating after a person was shot early on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on Palm Avenue around 5:30 am.

When they arrived, investigators found a victim who had been shot in the abdomen on the street, officials say.

Police have detained three people for questioning and will search the house to look for evidence once they receive a warrant. Officers have recovered a gun at the scene.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition wasn't released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangercrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot after 2 suspects break into Fresno motel room to rob him
Man arrested for firing semi-automatic weapon in downtown Hanford
Boy shot 17 times in Philly, mother in 'disbelief'
28-year-old arrested for shooting Merced man during domestic dispute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle massive fire at Fresno County packaging company
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Central California coronavirus cases
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
Show More
Man shot after 2 suspects break into Fresno motel room to rob him
Over 20 Central Valley schools have a police officer but no counselors on campus
Fresno State team researching how viruses spread in buses
California sees 69% jump in COVID-19 cases in just 2 days, Newsom says
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Coalinga police
More TOP STORIES News