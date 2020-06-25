1 injured after shooting in Sanger, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police are investigating after a person was shot early on Thursday morning.Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on Palm Avenue around 5:30 am.When they arrived, investigators found a victim who had been shot in the abdomen on the street, officials say.Police have detained three people for questioning and will search the house to look for evidence once they receive a warrant. Officers have recovered a gun at the scene.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition wasn't released.