Man shot in the chest in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police are looking for the person who shot a man, sending him to the hospital.

It happened Monday morning in the area of Fifth and K Streets.

Police say a man in his 40s was shot in the chest but was conscious and breathing.

Paramedics took him to the hospital to undergo surgery. There's no update on his condition.

Officers say the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation.

It's not known if the shooting is gang-related.

There's no description of the attacker.