SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Sanger Tuesday morning.

The Sanger Police Department says it happened at about 10:30 am near Sequoia and Faller.

Police confirmed the man was shot but have not released his condition.

Authorities have another scene where they believe the suspect's vehicle is.

Police have not said if an arrest has been made.