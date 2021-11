FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a man was shot in the area of Church and J in Sanger just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon.It was initially reported as a drive-by shooting and when officers got to the scene, they found the victim and several shell casings.He's described only as a man in his late 20's.He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center.His condition has not yet been released and no suspect description was provided.