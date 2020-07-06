crime

Woman stabbed in Sanger, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Sanger Monday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1 p.m. when a 65-year-old woman was watching Cal Fire crews put out a fire.

While the woman was watching, investigators say 45-year-old Jose Castro stabbed the woman in the chest. Two family members chased Castro down the street and held him down until authorities arrived.

Investigators added that the woman is the mother of Castro's brother's girlfriend. They say the two were together at some point on Monday before the stabbing occurred.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangercrimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Delano Police to step up gang enforcement after two girls shot dead at party
Wild fireworks street fight caught on video
Tulare Co. family bound, held at gunpoint while home invaders robbed them
Woman stabbed at northeast Fresno hotel, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for smoke looming from wildfire
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Military confirms body found was that of Vanessa Guillen
Show More
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified
Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest
Officials explain how fireworks affected the Valley's air quality this weekend
More TOP STORIES News