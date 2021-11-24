robbery

Suspects in stolen car lead deputies on chase after robbery near Sanger; 4 in custody

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are in custody, accused of robbing a store near Sanger and then leading deputies on a chase into Fresno.

It started around 2 am at the U&A Market at Academy Avenue and Highway 180.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say one shot was fired during the robbery. No one was injured.

The suspects took off in a stolen car.

Deputies tracked down the car on westbound Highway 180, but the driver refused to stop.

Authorities followed the vehicle, using two sets of spike strips to try to slow down the driver.

They chased the vehicle until the driver eventually lost control near Huntington Avenue in southeast Fresno.

Investigators say the four suspects, two adults and two underage boys, tried to run but were all caught.

Deputies don't yet know who actually committed the robberies. Detectives were interviewing all four suspects and reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators found a gun they believe was used in the robbery and several bottles of alcohol inside the stolen car.

Officials say the suspects' car matched the description of a vehicle used in another robbery late Tuesday night near Brawley Avenue and Highway 180. But it wasn't immediately clear if the two crimes were connected.

