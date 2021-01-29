education

Sanger Unified delays bringing more secondary students back for in-person learning again

Some Sanger Unified students will have to wait a little while longer before returning back to campus for in-person instruction.
The district planned to have more students in seventh through 12th-grade return on Monday, February 1.

But the Fresno County Health Department has advised all school districts to push back bringing more kids to campus until the county's case rate is 25 cases per 100,000.

The district said the students who had returned to campus before winter break will continue in-person learning.

So far, the school had 5,000 students in Transitional Kindergarten through sixth-grade participating in a hybrid learning program that is part online and part in-person.

Around 500 students in seventh through 12th-grade had also returned as part of cohorts and academic or athletic programs, and they will be allowed to remain on campus as well.
