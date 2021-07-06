Sanger elementary school vandalized twice, police stepping up security

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Photos posted on social media Sunday show graffiti, trash, and a sea of paper littering the grass at Jackson Elementary School.The pictures also show broken glass, which authorities say happened in late June.On Tuesday, the campus was all cleaned up, but the frustration hasn't gone away."It kind of hit me on a personal level and I was like, 'You know what, it's not right. We need to put a stop to it.'"Moses Esparza is a Sanger resident. He also attended Jackson Elementary as a child.He says he's disheartened by the vandalism."Not just Jackson, but all the schools in the school district," he said. "It's really hurtful to see.""It looks like it's school-aged children and that tends to happen sometime when kids are out of school, they have free times on their hands and unfortunately, this stuff kind of happens," says Sanger Police Lt. Joshua Johnson.Sanger police say these types of crimes tend to happen when schools are vacant during the summer months.Lt. Johnson says they took one report for an incident at Jackson Elementary on June 27.There's no suspect information right now, but officers are stepping up security."For us, we're increasing our patrols around the schools," he said. "We are understanding that there are not people there during the day or the night, so it's incumbent upon us to make more of a presence at those locations."Lt. Johnson says proper lighting outside schools or homes can help deter criminals. Since there's not supposed to be anyone on campus after hours, he encourages the public to be vigilant."If they see someone who's out of place or looks suspicious, to call us and we will go and check it out," he said.