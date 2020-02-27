Sanger Unified warning parents to be aware of man trying to lure students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of recent, potential abduction incidents has Sanger Unified School officials asking parents to remain vigilant.The district said in a statement that a female student at Sanger High was approached by a man in a green Saturn on Tuesday.The man tried to lure the teen into the car, but she ran back to campus and found a teacher who called the police.The district says officers were able to find that suspect and detain him.This comes just days after a separate incident on Valentine's Day, where two Sanger Academy students reported they were approached by a man who asked if they wanted some candy.Officials say that man drove off when a parent pulled up next to him.Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanger Police Department.