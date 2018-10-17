ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Sanger Unified sends out warning about attempted kidnapping at Lincoln Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Sanger Unified School District is now warning parents about an attempted kidnapping that happened at Lincoln Elementary on Tuesday.

According to the district, a student was finishing practice and waiting to be picked up when two Hispanic men in a blue/teal car tried to lure her into the vehicle.

The school district says the men told the girl they knew her mom and could take her home. The student asked the men if they knew her last name, which the men did not, so she ran back onto campus. She is safe and attending school as usual.

The district was also made aware that this same situation might have happened in Parlier in recent days.

Sanger Unified says it is working with the Sanger Police Department and will continue to do so.
