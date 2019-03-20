Sanger Unified warns parents of suspicious man who offered students ride home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Unified is warning parents of a suspicious man that was seen near a school offering two young girls a ride home.
Two students told their parents they were walking home near Lincoln Elementary School at around 3 p.m. Tuesday when a man in a gray, four-door car pulled up and asked them if they needed a ride.
The girls say they said no and made it home safely. They alerted their parents about what happened.
The school district is now working with police to investigate the incident.
