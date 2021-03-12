COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Sanger on Saturday

Health officials have teamed up with Walgreens to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to you safely.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People who are eligible to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can stop by a pop-up vaccination clinic in Sanger.

Health officials have teamed up with Walgreens to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to you safely.

RELATED: How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines before eligibility opens

The clinic will be held at the Sanger Community Center Gym on Recreation Avenue between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Registration will be conducted on-site for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine right now.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

The vaccines are free.

Just make sure to bring your insurance card if you have one and your ID or driver's license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssangervaccineshealthcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What to know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Central CA
Novavax vaccine shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
CA experts weigh in on Biden's May 1 vaccine eligibility push
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA has new guidelines to reopen breweries, wineries
Illegal gambling machines found in Fresno homeless encampment
Fiery crash in northwest Fresno leaves at least one dead
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
2 teens shot in southeast Fresno
Amazon expanding its facility in Fresno
Novavax vaccine shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
Show More
CA experts weigh in on Biden's May 1 vaccine eligibility push
Fresno will purchase additional motel to house homeless
1 of 3 women in SF Uber driver attack arrested
Fresno dentist offering COVID vaccine shots
Fresno teacher offers $1k reward for missing bird
More TOP STORIES News