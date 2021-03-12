COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Sanger on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People who are eligible to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can stop by a pop-up vaccination clinic in Sanger.Health officials have teamed up with Walgreens to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to you safely.The clinic will be held at the Sanger Community Center Gym on Recreation Avenue between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.Registration will be conducted on-site for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine right now.The vaccines are free.Just make sure to bring your insurance card if you have one and your ID or driver's license.