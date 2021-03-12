FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People who are eligible to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can stop by a pop-up vaccination clinic in Sanger.
Health officials have teamed up with Walgreens to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to you safely.
RELATED: How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines before eligibility opens
The clinic will be held at the Sanger Community Center Gym on Recreation Avenue between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.
Registration will be conducted on-site for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine right now.
RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county
The vaccines are free.
Just make sure to bring your insurance card if you have one and your ID or driver's license.
COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Sanger on Saturday
Health officials have teamed up with Walgreens to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to you safely.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More