2 arrested for string of vandalism in Sanger, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested for vandalism on Sunday in Sanger, police say.Investigators say they found Ryan Ronell and Marcos Mata spray painting graffiti in the area of Sanger and North Avenues.Police say the two men were also linked to a string of vandalism that occurred over the last few weeks in the city.Both Ronell and Mata are now facing felony vandalism charges.