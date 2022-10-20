2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say

A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.

On Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Laureano Araiza and Arturo Lezama.

The arrests came after multiple search warrants around Gustine and Los Banos.

The deadly shooting happened on October 7 at the market near Highway 33 and Comet Road.

A juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital, where they died.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

