Previously missing 20-year-old found dead inside car near Los Banos, deputies say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 20-year-old man who was reported missing back in August has been found dead.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office confirmed Santana Rosales was found in a Honda in the Delta-Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos on October 28.

Family members said they had last seen him in August.

Authorities are investigating Rosales' death as a homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.