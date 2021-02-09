Sarah Silverman tweets about Tower Theatre controversy

So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs♥️) So... it’s for sale if someone wants to scoop them @LGBTfdn @chelseahandler @TheEllenShow @ActuallyNPH or maybe a Gofundme? https://t.co/m00g7fdN18 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 9, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno church's property battle has caught the attention of comedian Sarah Silverman and several of her celebrity friends.She criticized Adventure Church for trying to purchase the historic Tower Theatre.In a tweet, Silverman made claims about the church's position on LGBTQ issues as it tries to buy the theater in the 'most LGBT-friendly area of Fresno'.She also tagged other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler, asking for their support or even if someone else - out of her 12.5 million followers - would want to buy the location.The 'Save the Tower Theater Demonstration Committee' responded in support of Silverman's message as the group continues to protest the sale, saying the community would lose a valuable venue if it had to be re-zoned.Adventure Church leaders have said they intend to maintain it as an event center as well as hold services.