Stage play 'Gods Trying to Tell you Something' returns to Fresno for 1 night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular stage play that sold out Fresno's Saroyan Theatre 30 years ago was back in town for one night.Hundreds attended the play 'Gods Trying to Tell you Something' at People's Church in northeast Fresno on Saturday.There were sounds of gospel music, a band, and performers from all over California.The audience goes on a journey from slavery to freedom, examining African American heritage and culture and overcoming obstacles."It really tells the story of how to triumph and overcome even the worst of things in our history, in our culture, in our society and that's what we're about," said lead actress Tiffany Binion Mangum.The sold-out play will be going on tour - heading to Texas, the Midwest, and the northeast.The next city is Sacramento this summer.