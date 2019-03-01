Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Osama bin Laden's son after US offers $1 million bounty

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding.

Updated an hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia announced Friday it had revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who has become an increasingly prominent figure in the terror network.

Saudi Arabia revoked his citizenship via a royal decree in November, a notice published Friday by the kingdom's official gazette said.

There was no explanation why the order was only becoming public now. However, the announcement comes after the U.S. government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its "Rewards for Justice" program.

Bin Laden's son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. and a host of other assaults against Western interests.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
saudi arabiaosama bin ladenterrorismus worldreward
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
Who is throwing rocks at cars and shattering windows near Los Banos?
Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record snowfall
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Show More
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits
Gas from Tulare County Dairy Farms being delivered to Calgren, SoCalGas
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
More TOP STORIES News