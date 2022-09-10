Formal ceremony held for Fresno State president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval

The investiture ceremony held on Friday served as a formal installation.

The Save Mart Center hosted a formal investiture ceremony for Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, five months after he was appointed Fresno State's president.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Save Mart Center hosted a formal celebration for Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval.

Jimenez-Sandoval was appointed president in May of last year.

The investiture ceremony held on Friday served as a formal installation.

School officials donned academic regalia for this formal ceremony.

The sons of President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, Leo and Ari, performed the national anthem.

"I hereby invest you, Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, with the office of president," said interim CSU Chancellor Jolene Koester.

Jimenez-Sandoval was energized by all of the people who came out.

"Your respective roles are critical to the success of Fresno State. Your contributions, talent and passion, are key to creating the dynamic energy that reaches far beyond our campus," he said.

Jimenez-Sandoval got emotional during the ceremony when talking about those who inspired him along the way, including his late mother.

CSU Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny spoke of Jimenez-Sandoval's caring heart and brilliant mind.

"You inspire us and we celebrate that you are the right man at the right place at the right time," said Zelezny.

The top dog was described as a product of the Valley, committed to raising the Valley.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer:

"Before Saul rose through the ranks and became the president of this prestigious university, he, just like me, was a Fowler Redcat."

Jimenez-Sandoval's wife Mariana Anagnostopoulos is a professor on campus.

Saul Jimenez-Sandoval called it an honor to build upon the strength of the school's diversity as the key element to its future success.