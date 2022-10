Fresno is one of the final 32 cities that will see the reimagined baseball experience.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno! The "World Famous Baseball Circus" will take to Chukchansi Park next July.

Over 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated for the 2023 tour. Fresno is one of the final 32 cities that will see the reimagined baseball experience.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. Both rosters are filled by independent pro players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the World Tour