Fresno State retires #24 jersey in honor of Yvette Roberts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Washington Union to the rafters of the Save Mart Center, Yvette Roberts has stamped her place in Bulldogs history.

The number 24 jersey was forever retired by Fresno State during halftime of the women's basketball on Saturday night.

"It's not so real until you get here, right? It's not so real until you actually see it roll down and it has your name on it," Roberts explained.

Roberts is the the definition of homegrown, referring to herself as a Fresno County kid.

She is a local talent that would re-write the record books at Fresno State during her four years with the program

Roberts, a three-time All-American, the only bulldog to accomplish the feat

In 1989, she was named the Fresno State female athlete of the year.

After college, Roberts would go on to win three straight national championships while playing professionally in the Netherlands

Roberts is just the second women's basketball player to have her jersey retired, joining her former teammate, Wendy Martell.

"Hard to grasp. It's very hard. You think about it, like, every time I walk in the Save Mart Center to watch a game, watch a concert, whatever. My name is going to be up there. How many people get to say that? It's a lovely journey. I can't complain about none of it. I loved it," Roberts said.